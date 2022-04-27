27.04.2022 14:30:00

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to participate in upcoming investor conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) today announced that Chair, President and CEO, Gary S. Michel, will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

2022 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Fireside chat on Wednesday, May 4 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Goldman Sachs 2022 Industrials and Materials Conference

Fireside chat on Wednesday, May 11 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

Virtual fireside chat on Monday, May 16 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

A link to the audio webcasts, along with replay and additional information, will be available on the investor relations portion of the company's website at https://investors.jeld-wen.com.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeld-wen-holding-inc-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301533724.html

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

