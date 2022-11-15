JELD-WEN Names James Armstrong Vice President of Investor Relations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced James Armstrong has joined the company as vice president of investor relations. He will report to Julie C. Albrecht, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"James' deep understanding of our industry and extensive network makes him a great fit for JELD-WEN."

Armstrong brings more than 15 years of experience in investment analysis with a strong focus on the building products industry on both the buy- and sell-side. Most recently, he was the vice president of investor relations for WestRock Company.

"We're excited to welcome James to JELD-WEN," said Albrecht. "His comprehensive investor relations experience, deep understanding of our industry and extensive network make him a great fit for the company as we further develop our investor relations function to provide more transparency and useful information to the investment community."

Previously, Armstrong ran his own investment research firm focused on the paper, packaging and building materials industry and has served as vice president and chief technology officer at Vertical Research Partners. His background also includes roles of increasing responsibility at Credit Suisse, CITI, and the State Teachers' Retirement System of Ohio.

"I'm thrilled to join JELD-WEN during a pivotal time in the company's history," said Armstrong. "I believe the company has unique competitive advantages that are difficult to replicate, and that there is a significant opportunity to drive shareholder value. I'm looking forward to working with the entire team and establishing relationships with our key stakeholders as we progress into the next stage of our journey."

Armstrong holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Cincinnati, a Master of Science from Auburn University, and an MBA with a focus in investment management from the Fisher College of Business at Ohio State University.

About JELD-WEN, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia.

