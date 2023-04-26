Jena Choctaw Pines Casino Hosts Knightscope’s 80th Robot Roadshow

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that Jena Choctaw Pines Casino will host the Robot Roadshow on May 9-11, 2023, at 149 Chahta Trails, Dry Prong, LA 71423, from 10:00am to 2:00pm PT Central Time. To date, the Robot Roadshow has made 79 landings in 24 states and Washington, D.C. Choctaw Pines will be the 80th landing and 25th state.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations about these exciting technologies in a compelling fashion. Demonstrations are conducted by Knightscope experts and take place in a climate controlled, space-age "pod” allowing attendees to experience the technologies that are helping make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more.

A video of a past event hosted by the New York Police Department may be viewed here.

There is no charge to participate in, or visit, the Roadshow and available slots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended. Book your Pod visit here.

NEW DEPLOYMENT IN SAN FRANCISCO

A Bay Area biotech real estate development deployed its first Autonomous Security Robot – a K1 Tower – to enhance its amenity-rich real estate project and underscore the importance of public safety in a highly regulated environment. Biotech firms, like any other type of business, need to be protected from break-ins, vandalism, and other intrusions. Unlike other companies, however, some criminals choose to break into biotech companies due to the incentive to steal (and sell) research samples causing irreparable damage in the form of lost intellectual property. Break-ins may also lead to the damage of expensive physical property like rented or owned lab equipment and valuable electronics. Random vandalism can turn into targeted vandalism, especially if companies have dealt with criticism or protests about specific research activities. Knightscope will ultimately patrol a parking garage and monitor the common areas of this new client to help protect the physical and intellectual property under development at this high-tech facility along with the workers who are helping our communities lead healthier lives.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

