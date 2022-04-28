JENI'S SUNSHINE FLAVOR RAISES AWARENESS FOR CHILDREN'S MENTAL HEALTH

In honor of Mental Health Awareness month and in partnership with On Our Sleeves®, the movement for children's mental health, Jeni's releases Sunshine ice cream

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams releases Sunshine, the deceptively gray yet citrusy ice cream, in honor of Mental Health Awareness month and in partnership with On Our Sleeves® , the movement to break stigmas around children's mental health.

Sunshine is designed to get people talking. Inspired by Depressed Cake Shop , it looks as muted gray as a rain cloud, but tastes like a ray of sunshine. A fun play on the mind and a pleasant reminder that things aren't always what they seem.

Sunshine is meant to raise awareness of — and spark conversations about — children's mental health. Jeni's is proud to donate $25k to help On Our Sleeves® distribute Kindness Kits to 30,000 kids in classrooms nationwide. Each kit includes curriculum and activities for children to learn about and practice kindness together. Additionally, Jeni's is accepting donations to support On Our Sleeves® in scoop shops throughout May.

"Even before the pandemic, we were seeing alarming trends in children's mental health," notes Dr. Ariana Hoet, Ph.D., a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital and clinical director of On Our Sleeves®. "This is why it's important to provide parents, caretakers and teachers with resources and information to better understand the children in their lives. By having important conversations and building daily check-in habits, we're equipping kids with the resources they need to build their mental wellness and feel comfortable seeking help when they need it. We're so excited by Jeni's commitment to supporting pediatric mental health and continuing these conversations over a scoop of Sunshine."

Jeni's has also partnered with streetwear brand Lonely Ghost on a hoodie inspired by Sunshine to benefit On Our Sleeves®. The hoodie drops on Lonely Ghost's site on May 4 at 9pm EST and is expected to sell out quickly.

Sunshine is available in shops and online at jenis.com . Throughout May, Jeni's shops will also feature conversation starters from the behavioral health experts at On Our Sleeves® to spark conversations with kids, inviting ice cream fans to check in over a scoop of Sunshine.

