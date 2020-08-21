Jennifer Szaro, AESP President and CEO, will deliver closing message at the Association of Energy Services Professionals' First Virtual Conference

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Energy Services Professionals' (AESP) newly appointed President and CEO Jennifer Szaro will deliver the closing address at AESP's first virtual conference this September 1-3, 2020.

This will be Szaro's first conference appearance in front of AESP's membership since she assumed the role of AESP president and CEO replacing John Hargrove in March. The AESP Spring Conference, originally slated for May 2020, was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

As the energy industry rapidly evolves to become more integrated and digitally-focused, so must AESP. In her presentation titled "Evolving to AESP 2.0" Szaro will share her vision on how she plans to lead AESP through this transition to better serve its members and the energy industry at large. She'll cover how she views energy efficiency's role in some of today's most critical issues including decarbonization goals, smart communities, beneficial electrification and grid modernization. She'll also share future plans for the growth of AESP's eLearning and professional development offerings through AESP University and increased emphasis on engagement and collaboration with AESP's Regional Chapters.

Prior to joining AESP, she was Vice President of Research and Education for the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). She also spent nine years with the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) leading their renewable energy, sustainability and electric transportation efforts and nearly nine years as a Senior Energy Analyst for the Florida Solar Energy Center (FSEC).

AESP's virtual conference "Fueling the Energy to Change" is expected to attract over 200 of the energy industry's top experts in demand-side management, demand response, energy marketing, implementation, evaluation, policy and research. AESP is a non-profit association with members from e utilities, consultants, governmental agencies, and manufacturers in the industry, who are dedicated to creating and implementing programs that will lead to more sustainable and resilient energy systems.

The AESP closing presentation is sponsored by AM Conservation Group. "As the world continues to adapt to our new normal, we look forward to 'AESP 2.0' as a more integrated and digitally-focused association," said John Bailes, President of AM Conservation Group. "Utilities continue to feel the effects of COVID-19, but it's reassuring to have organizations like AESP alongside us to support those at the forefront. We look forward to working together with industry experts who are fueling the energy to change."

The Association of Energy Services Professionals (http://www.aesp.org) provides professional development programs, a network of energy practitioners, and promotes the transfer of knowledge and experience. Our members work in the energy services industry and represent electric and natural gas utilities, public benefits associations, regulatory and non-profit entities, vendors, manufacturers and consulting firms. Founded in 1989, AESP is a member-based association dedicated to improving the delivery and implementation of energy efficiency, energy management and distributed renewable resources. AESP provides professional development programs, a network of energy practitioners, and promotes the transfer of knowledge and experience.

