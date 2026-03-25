Jenoptik FY25 Profit Declines; Expects Return To Profitable Growth Path In 2026

(RTTNews) - Jenoptik (JEN.DE) reported that its fiscal 2025 earnings after tax was 74.2 million euros compared to 94.2 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.26 euros compared to 1.62 euros. EBIT was 114.5 million euros, 21.9% below the prior-year figure of 146.6 million euros. EBITDA was 192.5 million euros, 13.1% below the prior year's figure. EBITDA margin, including expenses in the high single-digit million-euro range relating to cost-reduction measures, was 18.4 percent compared to 19.9 percent.

For fiscal 2025, Jenoptik recorded a 6.3% decline in revenue to 1.05 billion euros. Order intake declined by 3.4% to 992.8 million euros, primarily due to weaker demand from the semiconductor equipment and automotive sectors.

For the Group, the Executive Board anticipates that both an increase in revenue and an improvement in the EBITDA margin can be achieved in fiscal 2026. The Executive Board expects revenue growth in the single-digit percentage range for fiscal 2026. EBITDA margin is projected between 19.0 and 21.0 percent.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board proposed a dividend payout of 0.40 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting. This would increase the total payout by 5.3 percent to 22.9 million euros.

"Since the beginning of this year, we are seeing a significant improvement in demand, particularly in our OEM businesses, and here especially in the semiconductor equipment sector. On this basis, we are confident that we will return to the profitable growth path in 2026," said Ralf Kuschnereit, member of Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG.

At last close, Jenoptik shares were trading at 25.54 euros, up 0.55%.

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