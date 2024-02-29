Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 06 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

29 February 2024

Jens Birgersson to step down as CEO for ROCKWOOL A/S; Jes Munk Hansen to become new CEO

Jens Birgersson will continue as CEO until Jes Munk Hansen, currently CEO at Terma, joins ROCKWOOL, latest 1 September 2024.

Board Chairman Thomas Kähler says, "Jens Birgersson has been a driving force in ROCKWOOL’s positive business development through the last nine years. During Jens’ time, our sales have increased significantly, and our EBIT margin is at an historically high level. And ROCKWOOL has further established its position as the world leading stone wool manufacturer. The Group stands on a very solid foundation for its continued development, and I want to thank Jens for his strong leadership”.

CEO Jens Birgersson says, "I am proud of the progress and results we have created in ROCKWOOL. The whole team deserves credit for these accomplishments, and it has been a personal and professional pleasure to have been part of the company’s positive transformation. I am into my 10th year as CEO of ROCKWOOL. For a global company, that is a long time, and I look forward now to focusing on taking care of my family and pursuing new interests”.

Successor Jes Munk Hansen has more than 20 years’ experience from the building materials industry with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. Prior to joining Terma, Jes had substantial international leadership experience, and has among other things lived in the United States, where he was in charge of Grundfos’ North America business for five years. Subsequently, he held a number of leadership positions in OSRAM as well as being CEO for LEDVANCE. He is today Vice Chairman in the Confederation of Danish Industries and Board member in WSAudiology and has also been on the ROCKWOOL Board for the past year. Jes Munk Hansen will stand for re-election to the ROCKWOOL Board at the next Annual General Meeting and will first step down from the Board in connection with taking over as CEO.

"In Jes Munk Hansen, ROCKWOOL gets a CEO with significant leadership experience from large international businesses in the building materials sector. He is a successful leader in Terma, and I have personally benefited from his insights via his work on ROCKWOOL’s Board. Therefore, I am convinced that with Jes, we have found the right person to lead ROCKWOOL”, says Board Chairman Thomas Kähler.

"I am proud and strongly motivated to have the opportunity to lead ROCKWOOL, and I look forward to meeting the leadership team, employees, customers, and other partners. ROCKWOOL is a globally leading player, which entails a significant responsibility. For me, it will be important to show that energy efficiency, sustainability, and business results can go hand in hand. And not least, I look forward to being part of the daily work at ROCKWOOL, a company I have followed during my entire career”, says Jes Munk Hansen.

Jes Munk Hansen is 56 years-old, married, with four children. The family lives in Copenhagen. He has Danish and American citizenship and earned a Master of Science degree at Copenhagen University and an MBA from London Business School.

Further information:

Michael Zarin

Vice President, Group Communications

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 40 84 15 26

