Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Jens Hardenacke appointed new CEO of Kardex Holding AG



25-Apr-2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media information

Zurich, 25 April 2023

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Jens Hardenacke appointed new CEO of Kardex Holding AG



The Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Jens Hardenacke (1971) as the new CEO of Kardex Holding AG. He will join the company on June 1, 2023.

Hardenacke, who holds a doctorate in economics, has many years of management experience in both the machinery industry and intralogistics. He has spent the last six years working for the intralogistics group Dematic, where he served as Managing Director in China and was most recently Managing Director responsible for the DACH region. Prior to that, he worked successfully for more than a decade in various management positions at the machine tool manufacturer Gildemeister, in particular as Managing Director in South East Asia and in the USA.

The Board of Directors is pleased to have found a new CEO in Jens Hardenacke who, in addition to his industry expertise, brings with him a great deal of management experience from Kardex's growth markets.

Chairman of the Board Dr. Felix Thöni, who has led the company on an interim basis since March 1, 2023 will return to his core responsibilities from that date.

Contact for media and investors

Alexandre Müller, Investor Relations

Mobile: +41 (0)79 635 64 13

Edwin van der Geest, Investor Relations

Mobile: +41 (0)79 330 55 22

investor-relations@kardex.com

www.kardex.com

Kardex Corporate Profile

Kardex is a global industry partner for intralogistic solutions and a leading supplier of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. The Group consists of two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. Kardex Remstar develops, produces and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog offers integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. The two divisions are partners for their customers over the entire lifecycle of a product or solution. This begins with an assessment of customer requirements and continues via the planning, realization and implementation of customer-specific systems through to ensuring a high level of availability and low lifecycle costs by means of customer-oriented lifecycle management. Around 2100 employees in over 30 countries work for Kardex.

Disclaimer

This communication contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. In this communication, such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial condition, results of operations and business and certain of our strategic plans and objectives. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors which are beyond Kardexs ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors detailed in Kardexs past and future filings and reports and in past and future filings, press releases, reports and other information posted on Kardex companies websites. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Kardex disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Privacy policy

You have registered with us for our ad hoc announcements and are therefore entered in Kardex Holding AG's list of recipients and regularly receive price-sensitive or current information about our company. The protection of your personal data is very important to us and we implement this throughout the entire life cycle of personal data in compliance with the applicable data protection regulations. You can find further information about data protection on our website under Privacy Statement.

Recipients of our communications have the option at any time of revoking their registration for ad hoc communications for the future or requesting information from Kardex Holding AG about their own personal data that has been processed or their deletion. Please send us an e-mail to investor-relations@kardex.com.