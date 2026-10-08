Jensen Huang Has Dismissed AI "Doomsday Narratives," Saying, "Scaring People Is Unnecessary. It Is Irresponsible." Here's Why That Stance Matters for Nvidia's Growth Story.

The heat is on for artificial intelligence (AI) companies. After mind-blowing growth over the past few years, some AI developers have been sounding the alarm over the technology's risks. Anthropic, whose CEO, Dario Amodei, has moved to the forefront of the initiative to slow things down, postponed its initial public offering (IPO) from the initially expected September or October to November, and many executives across the AI space have joined in the call for greater care in model development.

AI stocks as a group fell after Amodei's note went viral in mid-September, although that seems to have been a short-term reaction. More pressing is how a slowdown in AI model development would impact hardware companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Here's how CEO Jensen Huang reacted, and what investors can expect for Nvidia.

The public's fears over the risks AI poses intensified to a new level in September when an Anthropic AI researcher quit the company and publicized the reason why on social media, claiming that at its current pace, he believed that unchecked AI development was putting humanity at risk of extinction within the next decade.

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