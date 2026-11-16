NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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16.11.2026 13:30:02
Jensen Huang Is Out as Nvidia CEO, but Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Panic
Last week was a turbulent one for tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), as the scandal surrounding Jensen Huang proved to be worse than initially feared. Amid reports of multiple affairs and the possibility that one of them may have involved a Chinese spy and been tied to billions of dollars' worth of Nvidia chips being sent to China, the tech CEO resigned from his position.
Entering trading on Monday, the stock had fallen to below a $4 trillion market cap. It wasn't all that long ago that it was well over the $5 trillion mark. The recent developments have created plenty of uncertainty around Nvidia's business, with there being ample question marks around who will run the business and what impact a change in leadership might have on its operations.
Although the stock is down big, here's why investors shouldn't panic and rush for the exits.
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|11:20
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:20
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:20
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|145,42
|-1,64%
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