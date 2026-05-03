NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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03.05.2026 18:27:00
Jensen Huang Just Announced Something Big. Here's What It Means for Nvidia Stock.
If there's one company that's done more for artificial intelligence (AI) than any other, it's probably Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia hasn't just developed powerful GPU processors that can handle the massive computing requirements of AI; it has built an entire AI-friendly ecosystem of platforms, products, and AI architecture. So it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is already looking forward to the next big thing: a computing revolution that could make Nvidia's current top-of-the-line GPUs look like a 1980s-era pocket calculator by comparison. I'm talking about quantum computing.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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