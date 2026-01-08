NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
08.01.2026 19:15:00
Jensen Huang Just Delivered Brilliant News to Nvidia Investors for 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been an artificial intelligence (AI) champion since the start of the AI boom. The company got into the space early, focusing the design of its chips to suit this technology, and that's resulted in a No. 1 position in the market. As a result, Nvidia's revenue has soared, and the stock price has followed as investors rushed to get in on this success story. Nvidia shares have advanced 1,100% over the past three years.Though this picture is bright, investors still look expectantly to Nvidia for signs of what's next -- and what may keep the revenue momentum going. After all, the company isn't alone in this dynamic space. It faces mounting competition from rivals such as Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices. And it even faces the possibility that customers such as Alphabet will rely more heavily on their in-house designed chips and buy fewer Nvidia products down the road.Just this week, Nvidia chief Jensen Huang spoke at the consumer electronics event known as CES, a forum for product announcements and innovation updates, and he offered a clear picture of what's ahead for the company. In fact, Huang delivered brilliant news to Nvidia investors for 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
