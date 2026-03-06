NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
06.03.2026 18:15:00
Jensen Huang Just Delivered Incredible News for Nvidia Investors
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) supplies the world's best graphics processing units (GPUs), which are the primary chips used to power the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. Now, it's gearing up to ship processors based on its new Rubin GPU architecture, which will offer further increases in performance over its industry-leading Blackwell chips.In other words, although its competitors are ramping up their efforts in the AI accelerator space, Nvidia is primarily competing with itself right now, and it's experiencing more demand than it can possibly meet. And during its Feb. 25 conference call with investors following the release of its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results, CEO Jensen Huang made a series of comments that suggest demand could surge even further from here.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
