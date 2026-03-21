Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
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21.03.2026 14:00:00
Jensen Huang Just Delivered Incredible News for Nvidia Investors
Over the past three years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has produced incredible returns while riding the wave of a rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) market. However, the bears argue that at some point, demand for the company's AI chips will cool, and the tech giant will be one of the corporations to experience a significant correction as the AI bubble bursts. That may not be anytime soon, though. Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang continues to be bullish on the future of AI, and he recently said something that implies that demand for the company's chips isn't about to slow down; quite the opposite. Here's what investors need to know. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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29.01.26
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