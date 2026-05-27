Incredible Holdings Aktie

Incredible Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270

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27.05.2026 16:00:00

Jensen Huang Just Delivered Incredible News for Nvidia Investors

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) supplies the world's best graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers, which are the primary chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) training and inference workloads. Demand for this hardware continues to outstrip supply, which is driving an acceleration in the company's revenue growth.On May 20, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang participated in a conference call with shareholders to discuss the company's operating results for its fiscal 2027 first quarter (ended April 26). He made a series of comments about the upcoming Vera Rubin product platform that should make investors as bullish as ever, but there are also some clear risks to his outlook. Read on.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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