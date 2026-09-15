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15.09.2026 13:59:25

Jensen Huang Just Gave Artificial Intelligence (AI) Investors Trillions of Reasons to Remain Bullish

Artificial intelligence (AI) investors may be worried that the peak is approaching for tech stocks, and they may be running out of steam. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, however, still sees loads of potential upside ahead. "The semiconductor industry is going to just keep getting larger and larger," Huang stated at a recent tech conference.

Huang has been a bit of a visionary for AI and maintains a bullish outlook for the industry, fueled by the needs of consumers. "People are expecting these AI models to be smarter and smarter because they don't like wrong answers. Then the compounded result of that should result in a very large industry."

And by "very large," Huang projects that the entire AI market will be worth between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by 2030. That's in line with a previous forecast that Huang made, which is great news for AI investors, as there appear to still be terrific growth opportunities ahead.

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