NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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09.05.2026 19:05:00
Jensen Huang Just Made a Major Announcement. Here's What It Means for Nvidia Investors.
Over the past few years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has gone from a mid-tier tech company to the world's most valuable public company, with a market cap of over $5.1 trillion as of May 7. It has the artificial intelligence (AI) boom to thank, but you could make the strong case that the AI boom wouldn't have happened without Nvidia.Nvidia isn't just stopping at its highly sought-after GPUs, either. Its CEO, Jensen Huang, announced that the company had created the world's first family of open-source quantum AI models, called Nvidia Ising.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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