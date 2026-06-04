Promise Aktie
WKN DE: 887932 / ISIN: JP3833750007
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04.06.2026 21:14:42
Jensen Huang Just Made a Massive Promise to Nvidia Investors
Those who have held shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) over the past five years are sitting pretty. The stock has skyrocketed by more than 1,000% over this period, establishing itself as the quintessential growth stock and becoming the world's largest company in the process. However, Nvidia may not be done rewarding investors. The company's CEO, Jensen Huang, recently made a commitment to shareholders that warrants close attention. Here's what investors need to know. Nvidia initiated a dividend in 2012, but its dividend per share and forward yield were not particularly impressive for a long time compared to those of its similarly sized tech peers. Nvidia recently changed that when it announced a 2,400% increase in its quarterly dividend, now $0.25 -- up from $0.01. That means the semiconductor specialist's forward yield is about 0.5% right now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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