Jensen Huang Just Said "Humanoid Robotics Should Be Right Around the Corner." Here's How Nvidia Could Benefit.

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), applications in machine learning, large language models, and compute networking garner most of the attention. But what investors may not realize is that use cases packaged around AI are evolving in real time.One area that is getting particular interest is robotics. Indeed, companies such as Amazon and Alibaba have implemented robotics throughout their warehouses for years, creating efficiencies as it relates to packaging and logistics.However, a rising number of the world's largest technology companies are increasingly focusing on the next frontier of robotics: humanoid bots. In late February, Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO, Jensen Huang, said "humanoid robotics should be right around the corner" during a panel discussion about AI.