AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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06.06.2026 04:13:00
Jensen Huang Just Said This AI Chip Stock Could Be the Next $1 Trillion Company (Hint: It's Not AMD or Sandisk)
Jensen Huang is one of those rare CEOs who not only influences how investors feel about his company, but his words have a ripple effect throughout the market. On June 2, while on stage at Computex 2026, the Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO declared Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) "the next trillion-dollar company." Investors took his comments seriously, and Marvell's stock soared. So why did Huang pick Marvell as the next trillion-dollar company? His comments seem to be based on the promise of a long-term partnership and are backed by impressive, growing numbers. Let's have a look.Back in late March, Nvidia and Marvell announced a strategic partnership that included a $2 billion investment from Nvidia into the semiconductor company. According to the press release, the partnership builds on Nvidia's NVLink Fusion, a rack-scale platform that enables customers to develop semi-custom AI infrastructure using its NVLink ecosystem. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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