Jensen Huang Just Sold Nvidia Stock. Should You?

It's always encouraging when a company's leader buys shares or when the company itself launches a share buyback program. This suggests management is confident about what's ahead, and that may encourage us to get in on the shares, too. When the opposite happens, though, and a chief executive officer sells shares, we might wonder if leadership is losing faith -- and whether we should follow the move.Earlier this week, the scenario unfolded at one of today's most-talked-about companies: artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Chief executive officer Jensen Huang sold almost $44 million worth of shares from July 15 through July 17, adding to sales earlier in the month. Nvidia stock has soared in recent times, rising nearly 150% in the first half -- and that's after the stock's quadruple-digit increase over the previous five years.After Nvidia 's incredible run, should you follow Huang's move and lock in profits? Let's find out.