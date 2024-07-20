|
20.07.2024 10:05:00
Jensen Huang Just Sold Nvidia Stock. Should You?
It's always encouraging when a company's leader buys shares or when the company itself launches a share buyback program. This suggests management is confident about what's ahead, and that may encourage us to get in on the shares, too. When the opposite happens, though, and a chief executive officer sells shares, we might wonder if leadership is losing faith -- and whether we should follow the move.Earlier this week, the scenario unfolded at one of today's most-talked-about companies: artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Chief executive officer Jensen Huang sold almost $44 million worth of shares from July 15 through July 17, adding to sales earlier in the month. Nvidia stock has soared in recent times, rising nearly 150% in the first half -- and that's after the stock's quadruple-digit increase over the previous five years.After Nvidia's incredible run, should you follow Huang's move and lock in profits? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie: Starker TSMC-Ausblick treibt NVIDIA an (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie überbewertet? Diese Small-Cap-KI-Aktien könnten nun für Anleger interessant sein (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 schließt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 am Freitagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)