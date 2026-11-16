NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
16.11.2026 11:02:02
Jensen Huang Resigns: 3 Things to Watch From Nvidia on Nov. 17
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors were left with many questions last week. Jensen Huang, founder and leader of the company for more than 30 years, resigned following allegations of affairs -- one with an Nvidia executive and another with a woman U.S. intelligence says is a spy for China. Nvidia immediately appointed Colette Kress, the company's chief financial officer, to the leadership role on an interim basis during the search for a permanent CEO.
Today, investors may be wondering about Nvidia's strategy under Kress' leadership and, eventually, the path it will take once a permanent CEO has been named. It's unlikely that all questions will be resolved in the coming days, but something happening on Nov. 17 could offer investors some information regarding Nvidia's current strengths and what might be next. Let's check out three things to watch when the company reports fiscal 2027 third-quarter earnings on Nov. 17 after the market closes.
Image source: Getty Images.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|11:20
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:20
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:20
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|16,00
|-1,84%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|143,90
|-2,67%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX auf Richtungssuche -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann sich am Montag nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommt kaum vom Fleck. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.