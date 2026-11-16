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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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16.11.2026 11:02:02

Jensen Huang Resigns: 3 Things to Watch From Nvidia on Nov. 17

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors were left with many questions last week. Jensen Huang, founder and leader of the company for more than 30 years, resigned following allegations of affairs -- one with an Nvidia executive and another with a woman U.S. intelligence says is a spy for China. Nvidia immediately appointed Colette Kress, the company's chief financial officer, to the leadership role on an interim basis during the search for a permanent CEO.

Today, investors may be wondering about Nvidia's strategy under Kress' leadership and, eventually, the path it will take once a permanent CEO has been named. It's unlikely that all questions will be resolved in the coming days, but something happening on Nov. 17 could offer investors some information regarding Nvidia's current strengths and what might be next. Let's check out three things to watch when the company reports fiscal 2027 third-quarter earnings on Nov. 17 after the market closes.

Image source: Getty Images.

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NOV Inc Registered Shs 16,00 -1,84% NOV Inc Registered Shs
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