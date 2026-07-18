NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.07.2026 12:15:00
Jensen Huang Said Nvidia Will Be the First Customer for HBM4. Here's the AI Memory Stock That Has Reportedly Locked Up 70% of Those Orders.
The explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has ignited a powerful supercycle in the memory semiconductor landscape. As large language models (LLMs) and generative AI systems scale to trillions of tokens, the bottleneck is shifting from raw compute to the speed and capacity of data movement.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a dominant force in this ecosystem, not merely as the leading designer of graphics processing units (GPUs) but as the primary driver of demand for specialized high-bandwidth memory (HBM). The company's GPUs support the majority of hyperscale training clusters and inference workloads, forcing memory producers to align their roadmaps with Nvidia's performance targets.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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