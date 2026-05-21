Something Holdings Aktie

Something Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: JP3322960000

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21.05.2026 18:51:40

Jensen Huang Said Something Surprising About AI. Here's Why Nvidia Investors Should Pay Attention.

Before he announced Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) blockbuster first-quarter earnings results, CEO Jensen Huang showed up at a different company's big event.Huang joined Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) CEO Michael Dell onstage at the company's Dell Technologies World on Monday to reveal the latest updates to the Dell AI Factory. Given all the focus on Nvidia's latest earnings, his remarks didn't get a lot of coverage.But one of Huang's comments was truly surprising. Here's why Nvidia shareholders (along with every AI investor) should pay attention.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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