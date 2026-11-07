Jensen Huang Says AI Needs 1,000 Times More Power. Here's Why Oklo and NuScale Power May Still Suffer.

Despite a recent pullback, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks remain some of the market's best performers in recent years. And projections look very positive for additional AI spending and continued rapid adoption. Goldman Sachs now forecasts AI spending to surpass $1 trillion in 2026. Meanwhile, more than one-quarter of all U.S. businesses are now regularly using artificial intelligence products.

The recent pullback in AI stocks wasn't driven by uncertainty about demand. Instead, there are rising concerns regarding the pace of the global data center build-out. To scale adoption, more data centers will need to be built. Doing so, however, generally requires support from the communities these facilities will be located in -- support that is increasingly difficult to find. Plus, these facilities require substantial capital to build. The complete availability of that capital is currently in question.

"AI demand remains strong," affirms recent research from Barclays. "What the market is questioning is funding, as hyperscalers keep lifting capex while free cash flow evaporates."

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