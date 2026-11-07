Ophir Resources Aktie

Ophir Resources ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C03J / ISIN: US7848531031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.11.2026 08:30:00

Jensen Huang Says AI Needs 1,000 Times More Power. Here's Why Oklo and NuScale Power May Still Suffer.

Despite a recent pullback, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks remain some of the market's best performers in recent years. And projections look very positive for additional AI spending and continued rapid adoption. Goldman Sachs now forecasts AI spending to surpass $1 trillion in 2026. Meanwhile, more than one-quarter of all U.S. businesses are now regularly using artificial intelligence products.

The recent pullback in AI stocks wasn't driven by uncertainty about demand. Instead, there are rising concerns regarding the pace of the global data center build-out. To scale adoption, more data centers will need to be built. Doing so, however, generally requires support from the communities these facilities will be located in -- support that is increasingly difficult to find. Plus, these facilities require substantial capital to build. The complete availability of that capital is currently in question.

"AI demand remains strong," affirms recent research from Barclays. "What the market is questioning is funding, as hyperscalers keep lifting capex while free cash flow evaporates."

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ophir Resources Co

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ophir Resources Co

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs 5,08 16,25% Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
Oklo 21,00 21,39% Oklo

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
05:52 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen