Ophir Resources Aktie
WKN DE: A1C03J / ISIN: US7848531031
|
07.11.2026 08:30:00
Jensen Huang Says AI Needs 1,000 Times More Power. Here's Why Oklo and NuScale Power May Still Suffer.
Despite a recent pullback, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks remain some of the market's best performers in recent years. And projections look very positive for additional AI spending and continued rapid adoption. Goldman Sachs now forecasts AI spending to surpass $1 trillion in 2026. Meanwhile, more than one-quarter of all U.S. businesses are now regularly using artificial intelligence products.
The recent pullback in AI stocks wasn't driven by uncertainty about demand. Instead, there are rising concerns regarding the pace of the global data center build-out. To scale adoption, more data centers will need to be built. Doing so, however, generally requires support from the communities these facilities will be located in -- support that is increasingly difficult to find. Plus, these facilities require substantial capital to build. The complete availability of that capital is currently in question.
"AI demand remains strong," affirms recent research from Barclays. "What the market is questioning is funding, as hyperscalers keep lifting capex while free cash flow evaporates."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ophir Resources Co
Analysen zu Ophir Resources Co
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
|5,08
|16,25%
|Oklo
|21,00
|21,39%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBaisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.