Marvell Technology Group Aktie
WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051
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15.06.2026 17:00:00
Jensen Huang Says Marvell Technology Is the Next Trillion-Dollar Company. How Quickly Can It Get There?
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is a bit of a visionary these days. When he speaks, people don't just notice, but they make investment decisions based on his words. That's why when he recently said Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) would be worth $1 trillion one day, investors were quick to buy up shares in the chip company.Marvell is nowhere near a $1 trillion valuation today, as its market cap is closer to $250 billion. If Huang's projection proves to be correct, however, you could generate a 4x return if you were to invest in Marvell's stock right now. But just how quickly could it really be for the company to soar to such a lofty valuation?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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