NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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01.06.2026 21:00:00

Jensen Huang Says Nvidia Has Unlocked a New Growth Opportunity the Company Hasn't Gone After Before

When a company such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has grown the way it has -- at an exceptionally high rate for years -- you may be tempted to believe that it may soon be approaching a peak. However, according to CEO Jensen Huang, that isn't the case at all. In fact, Huang still sees some exciting opportunities ahead for his company.On its recent earnings call, the company identified a new opportunity worth hundreds of billions of dollars that could enable its growth to remain strong for the foreseeable future. Here's why this massive stock, with a market cap of $5.1 trillion and a 1,200% gain over the past five years, may still have more upside.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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