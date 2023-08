Jensen Huang Says Nvidia Is Partnering With a Top AI Training Company -- What Investors Need to Know

At a recent tech event, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang quoted himself regarding his company's work in chips that power AI development: "The future is accelerated computing, and the more you buy, the more you save."In other words, Nvidia chips accelerate the development of AI , which will ultimately result in cost savings over the use of traditional chips (like the CPU) for new AI applications. The investing community went crazy over AI this year, and it's becoming increasingly clear that Nvidia 's GPUs (or graphics processing units, which help "accelerate" the computing of massive amounts of data) have assumed technological leadership of the semiconductor industry. For companies that want to make use of AI Nvidia has become an indispensable hardware supplier.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel