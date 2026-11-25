It's been an incredibly wild month for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders. The resignation of CEO Jensen Huang and related dynamics kicked off a surge in selling action that saw the company's share price retreat 48% from the all-time high reached in early October. On Nov. 23, news that Huang had been reinstated as the CEO caused the company's share price to skyrocket 31.5% in a single trading session. The gains added nearly $1 trillion to the company's market capitalization, marking the largest single-day valuation gain for a company in history and spurring a wave of buying across the stock market that saw U.S. stocks rise by roughly $3 trillion.

While Huang's return to Nvidia and the controversies over the smuggling of the company's export-banned chips to China will continue to be heavily discussed and debated in the near term, investors' focus will likely shift back to the company's actual business performance. Along those lines, Huang's estimates for the jump in monetization from the company's next-generation Vera Rubin processing platform look poised to play a powerful role in driving growth.

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