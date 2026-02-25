Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
25.02.2026 22:44:00
Jensen Huang Says the "ChatGPT Moment" for Physical AI Has Arrived. Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for 2026.
One reason Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been so successful is the ability of its management -- particularly CEO Jensen Huang -- to read the tea leaves and accurately position the company for success. Remember, Nvidia used to be best known for making products that help make graphics in personal computers look amazing. Now, it's the largest publicly traded company in the world by market capitalization, and its semiconductors play a huge role in the buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.So when Huang talks about the future, he gets a lot of attention. And his statements about the future of robotics should be a clarion call for investors who are looking to capitalize on the next generation of AI products.In fact, Huang compares the advances in robotics to the revolutionary change that OpenAI's ChatGPT brought to generative AI, changing the way many people research, analyze information, and create content.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
