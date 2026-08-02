Bullish Aktie

Bullish für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.08.2026 14:03:00

Jensen Huang Says the Chip Industry's Usual Boom-Bust Cycle Won't Hit for a While, a Bullish Signal for AI Stocks

The chip industry has historically been cyclical, going through cycles that average about four years. With semiconductor stocks undergoing a correction after a period of large gains, it's reasonable to ask if the cycle has peaked.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang doesn't think so. In a recent sit-down with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, he said that he doesn't expect a bust any time soon and that the semiconductor industry still has plenty of room to grow.Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten