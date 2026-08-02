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WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
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02.08.2026 14:03:00
Jensen Huang Says the Chip Industry's Usual Boom-Bust Cycle Won't Hit for a While, a Bullish Signal for AI Stocks
The chip industry has historically been cyclical, going through cycles that average about four years. With semiconductor stocks undergoing a correction after a period of large gains, it's reasonable to ask if the cycle has peaked.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang doesn't think so. In a recent sit-down with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, he said that he doesn't expect a bust any time soon and that the semiconductor industry still has plenty of room to grow.Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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