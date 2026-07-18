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WKN: A0BLM5 / ISIN: US80917W2026
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18.07.2026 10:40:00
Jensen Huang Scores Big in Japan -- Here's How to Follow the Nvidia CEO's Lead as the Country Transforms Into a $124 Billion AI Hub
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently scored a big win in Japan: His company will help that country fulfill its desire to build its own artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.It was announced this past week that Japan will purchase 27,500 Nvidia chips for a computing hub that is expected to launch in 2028. The AI infrastructure will support the development of blending AI with robotics, enabling machines to interact with the world around them."Japan cannot outsource its national intelligence," the Nvidia CEO said during an event in Tokyo. "Japan must own, improve, secure, and deploy Japan AI."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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