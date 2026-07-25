FANUC CORPORATION Aktie
WKN: 863731 / ISIN: JP3802400006
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25.07.2026 11:39:00
Jensen Huang Signed Toyota, Fanuc, Kioxia, and 5 Other Japanese Industrial Giants Into Nvidia's Physical AI Coalition This Week. Nvidia Has $1 Trillion in Confirmed Demand Through 2027.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is up 12% year-to-date, outperforming the Nasdaq's roughly 9% return at the time of writing, but the company is not sitting still. With competition in the semiconductor industry heating up, CEO Jensen Huang wants to keep Nvidia at the frontier of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.In that effort, Huang is positioning the company to lead the race in physical AI, including robots. He recently met with the leaders of several Japanese industrial giants -- including Toyota, Fujitsu Limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Fanuc, and Kioxia -- to discuss how they can implement physical AI in their factories.As Huang stated, "The next frontier of AI is in the physical world, and this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Japan." Three major robotics and automation players -- Kawasaki, Fanuc, and Yaskawa -- are already using Nvidia's technology. This all fits with its strategy to be at the center of every major transition in the world of computing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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