Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), the artificial intelligence (AI) company he founded and led for 33 years, has already impacted Nvidia stock, and the repercussions of his actions are likely to reverberate for some time.

There are already conflicting opinions about whether Huang should have stepped down, with many calling for his reinstatement as CEO. Whether or not his personal actions should impact his professional life could be debatable, but the debacle has been an opportunity for other negative news to come to the surface that could be much more damaging to Nvidia, and ultimately, its shareholders.

Even if you agree with Huang's decision to step down, the company is at a new crossroads without its visionary and longtime leader at the helm. Many companies have successfully moved to new CEOs without a hitch, but most of the time, those succession plans were in place for some time before the CEO left.

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