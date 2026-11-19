NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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19.11.2026 16:07:02
Jensen Huang Stepped Away From Nvidia. The Stock Has Crashed. Instead of Rushing to Buy the Dip, Here Are 2 AI Stocks Down More Than 15% to Buy Instead.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors have learned a quick lesson in downside risks. Investors couldn't have predicted that the founder and CEO would abruptly leave because of a scandal involving marital infidelity and an alleged Chinese spy. But that’s the story that has evolved over the last few weeks, and Nvidia shares have crashed 36% from their highs.
With its cheap-looking forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), investors may be drawn to Nvidia right now. However, with the potential risks from possibly selling its prized computer chips and bypassing sanctions in the process, there is massive uncertainty about buying Nvidia stock today.
Here are two other AI-related stocks getting caught up in the Nvidia carnage that you can buy for your portfolio instead.
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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06:00
|Can Nvidia learn from AIG’s mistakes? (Financial Times)
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01:42
|US approved sale of Nvidia and AMD chips to Chinese companies (Financial Times)
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19.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beendet die Donnerstagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 sackt ab (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|130,60
|-1,88%
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