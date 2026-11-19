Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors have learned a quick lesson in downside risks. Investors couldn't have predicted that the founder and CEO would abruptly leave because of a scandal involving marital infidelity and an alleged Chinese spy. But that’s the story that has evolved over the last few weeks, and Nvidia shares have crashed 36% from their highs.

With its cheap-looking forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), investors may be drawn to Nvidia right now. However, with the potential risks from possibly selling its prized computer chips and bypassing sanctions in the process, there is massive uncertainty about buying Nvidia stock today.

Here are two other AI-related stocks getting caught up in the Nvidia carnage that you can buy for your portfolio instead.

Continue reading