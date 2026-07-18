CES Aktie
WKN DE: A0M834 / ISIN: INE396F01013
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18.07.2026 21:22:00
Jensen Huang Told CES 2026 That Memory Is Now the Biggest Bottleneck in AI. Micron and Sandisk Have Outperformed Nvidia's Stock Ever Since.
CES, held annually in January, is one of the most important trade shows where tech companies go to unveil innovations and showcase bold ideas for the future.At the 2026 event, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang offered something that has been just as impactful: his insights about the growing memory needs of artificial intelligence (AI). And based on where the stock prices of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) have gone since then, his understand of the situation was right on the money.Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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