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25.08.2026 16:22:00
Jensen Huang Told Investors in Seoul to "Buy at a Discount" During the Recent AI Stock Sell-Off. Here's Whether His Call Has Paid Off.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang saw an investment opportunity during the sharp global sell-off in technology stocks in June. Speaking to reporters in Seoul on June 8, Huang said that investors should be happy because they could now "buy at a discount." He also asserted again that the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out was still in its early stages.Nvidia's stock performance alone doesn't tell the whole story. The company's shares are up by around 2.2% since his comments, trailing the S&P 500's gain of about 3.1% over the same period (as of Aug. 21).So, was Nvidia attractively valued during the sell-off, and does some of that discount still exist after the recent share price gains?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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