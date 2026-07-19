Propel Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C6TB / ISIN: CA74349D1069
|
19.07.2026 21:18:00
Jensen Huang's $4 Trillion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Projection Could Propel Nvidia's Market Cap to $20 Trillion
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) enjoys one particular attribute that is a hallmark of many successful companies: It's still being led by one of its founders, Jensen Huang. There are countless examples of visionaries who have built business empires, and Huang ranks among the best.Over the company's past few quarterly conference calls, Nvidia has repeatedly told investors it expects that the world's annual data center capital expenditures could grow to up to $4 trillion by 2030. That's a huge prediction, and if it's right, Nvidia could become a $20 trillion stock over the next few years.That would be a gigantic increase from its $5 trillion market cap today, but the math to support that prediction is pretty simple. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Propel Holdings Inc Registered Shs Unitary
|
15.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Propel vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)