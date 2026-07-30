NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.07.2026 06:00:00

Jensen Huang's Bullish Call on the AI Market Can Make Nvidia a $5 Trillion Company Again

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently gave up its seat as the world's most valuable company. That title now belongs to Apple, whose shares are up 25% in 2026 (as of July 28). This significantly exceeds the artificial intelligence (AI) stock's muted 6% gain this year.But it wasn't long ago that Nvidia's market capitalization was firmly above $5 trillion, something that could happen again very soon. Investors worried about the shares' latest fall will take solace in CEO Jensen Huang's bullish call from several weeks ago on the prospects of the AI market. Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten