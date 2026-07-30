NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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30.07.2026 06:00:00
Jensen Huang's Bullish Call on the AI Market Can Make Nvidia a $5 Trillion Company Again
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently gave up its seat as the world's most valuable company. That title now belongs to Apple, whose shares are up 25% in 2026 (as of July 28). This significantly exceeds the artificial intelligence (AI) stock's muted 6% gain this year.But it wasn't long ago that Nvidia's market capitalization was firmly above $5 trillion, something that could happen again very soon. Investors worried about the shares' latest fall will take solace in CEO Jensen Huang's bullish call from several weeks ago on the prospects of the AI market. Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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