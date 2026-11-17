Two months ago, it looked as if crypto might be emerging from its slump. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) had held above $80,000 for more than a month, despite various pressures, and institutional funds were returning. Unfortunately, the triple whammy of a huge hack of the Binance crypto exchange, regulatory doubt, and hotter-than-expected inflation proved too potent for the fragile rebound.

Bitcoin, the lead crypto, has fallen 8% since the start of November as Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) woes weighed further on its price. Bitcoin fell 4% on Nov. 12 alone, after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive officer. This is a wrenching change at one of the most influential tech firms of our time. There could be significant ramifications for artificial intelligence (AI) and tech firms, though as we are only a few days into the fallout, it is hard to predict exactly how it will play out.

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