NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.11.2026 10:00:02
Jensen Huang's Departure as Nvidia CEO Could Have Enormous Consequences for Where the Crypto Market Heads Next.
Two months ago, it looked as if crypto might be emerging from its slump. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) had held above $80,000 for more than a month, despite various pressures, and institutional funds were returning. Unfortunately, the triple whammy of a huge hack of the Binance crypto exchange, regulatory doubt, and hotter-than-expected inflation proved too potent for the fragile rebound.
Bitcoin, the lead crypto, has fallen 8% since the start of November as Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) woes weighed further on its price. Bitcoin fell 4% on Nov. 12 alone, after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive officer. This is a wrenching change at one of the most influential tech firms of our time. There could be significant ramifications for artificial intelligence (AI) and tech firms, though as we are only a few days into the fallout, it is hard to predict exactly how it will play out.
Image source: Getty Images.
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