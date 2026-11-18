Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last week, no longer leading the company he built over more than three decades, creating uncertainty for shareholders. Investors love Nvidia for its business strength, which includes unmatched graphics processing units (GPUs) and full compute systems that create high barriers to entry and create huge demand for its products.

As artificial intelligence (AI) expands, Nvidia seems like a sure bet to keep growing and maintain its spot as the engine behind AI growth. However, new reports suggest there were potentially illegal business dealings with China that Huang may have been party to. While Nvidia's board was reportedly weighing its response to disturbing news about Huang, Huang resigned as CEO.

If the allegations were true and if the board acted to remove him from the position, it would have been in their power to do so. But not every company's board has the authority to make such consequential decisions. Consider Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Anthropic, which will soon go public.

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