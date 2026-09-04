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04.09.2026 17:17:00

Jensen Huang's Nvidia Guided for 70% Revenue Growth in Fiscal 2028, Far Above the 44% Wall Street Expected, as Amazon Agreed to Buy 2 Million Nvidia GPUs. Is the Growth Forecast Believable?

It's normal for companies to offer guidance about the revenue they expect in the current year, but investors rarely receive two-year outlooks from companies. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just broke that convention, with CFO Colette Kress telling analysts on its fiscal 2027 Q2 earnings call that Nvidia expects to deliver 70% year-over-year revenue growth in its fiscal 2028.Kress also said that the 70% figure reflects supply constraints, and that absent the bottlenecks in the supply chain, its revenue could actually more than double year over year in fiscal 2028.Although it would be easy to get excited about such a forecast, investors also have to assess the likelihood of it being achieved. Surprisingly, Nvidia has a shot at doubling its sales yet again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Amazon 222,75 0,02% Amazon
NVIDIA Corp. 198,60 1,02% NVIDIA Corp.

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