General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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23.11.2026 19:05:30
Jensen Huang's Reinstatement Is Great News for GE Vernova
The reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has far-reaching consequences that ripple through the AI infrastructure market and affect companies like GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). It goes beyond the one-day pop (currently up 8% at the time of writing) in GE Vernova's share price and speaks to a restoration of confidence in the company's long-term growth trajectory.
If Nvidia is the leading AI data center architecture company, then GE Vernova is the leading solution company providing the power to run them. GE Vernova's leading position in gas turbines (with Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi as competitors) means it's often the answer to clearing the power bottleneck.
As such, when confidence returns to the AI market, as it undoubtedly will with the reinstatement of the single most important executive at the most important company, then it will return to the market for GE Vernova's gas turbines.
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|GE Vernova
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