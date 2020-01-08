Jensen Hughes Acquires SAFire, a Leading Korean Fire Protection Engineering Firm, as the Enterprise Continues its Global Expansion

This strategic acquisition, which comes on the heels of the company's December 2019 purchase of IFIC Forensics, a prominent UK- and Ireland-based fire forensics firm, enhances Jensen Hughes' global market leadership with a dominant presence in Korea and an expanded ability to support clients wherever they operate in the world.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes , a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, announced today its acquisition of SAFire, a major fire protection engineering firm in Korea.

SAFire's acquisition by Jensen Hughes, a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, expands Jensen Hughes' core fire engineering business in Korea and provides a platform to extend the reach of its fire protection engineering business across other Asia-Pacific markets. SAFire was founded in 2010 by CEO and President Seungmin (Simon) Park, a highly respected fire protection engineering expert in Korea. The firm's services include fire protection design, code consulting and performance-based design work supporting many of the world's largest Korean entities.

"We have been very impressed with the SAFire business, offerings and people," says Raj Arora, CEO, Jensen Hughes. "This team includes many experienced personnel, such as Simon Park, who is a well-known thought leader in the Korean fire protection engineering industry. SAFire has deeply entrenched relationships with large global Korean clients that will help the new combination accelerate growth in Korea and the global industrial sector."

"Joining Jensen Hughes is an honor, for all of us at SAFire – and a major milestone in our growth," says Simon Park. "With the full force of Jensen Hughes' global resources behind us, we have never been in a better place to support our clients' needs not just with respect to fire protection engineering and code consulting, but also across the full spectrum of services Jensen Hughes provides, from fire forensics to security risk and emergency management."

For more information, visit jensenhughes.com or Safire.co.kr

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, a team of 1,400 engineers, consultants and scientists develop and deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to a global client base involving fire protection systems design and analysis, code consulting, emergency management services, security consulting, forensic engineering, fire research, risk-informed applications, probabilistic risk assessments, development and testing, commissioning and construction services. Operating from 90+ offices throughout the world, Jensen Hughes consulting teams have delivered more than 40,000 projects in all markets across industries. Jensen Hughes is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management teams. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com .

About SAFire

SAFire Co. Ltd. provides total fire protection engineering services ranging from fire protection system design and supervision to code consulting, performance-based analysis and fire/evacuation computer modeling as a professional technical service provider in the fire safety field. Formed in 2010, the company is based in Seoul, Korea. For more information, visit http://www.safire.co.kr/.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $100 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with sales ranging from approximately $100 million to $500 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise. For more information, visit www.gryphoninvestors.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044200/Jensen_Hughes_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Jensen Hughes