Jenzabar Named as Finalist in 2020 Stevie® Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced that it was named a Finalist in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 14th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Jenzabar will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 48 nations, were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.

Jenzabar's Customer Service organization stood out among the submissions for its commitment to enabling success for higher education institutions through 24/7, on-demand support; highly targeted and accessible training and learning resources; and in-depth knowledge of the industry and its evolving technological needs.

"We're incredibly humbled by the recognition as a finalist for this award, as it underscores our partnership with clients and our mission to ensure student success by supporting institutions with the technology and resources they need to be more agile and efficient," said Ling Chai, President and CEO at Jenzabar. "As the higher education industry grows increasingly complex, it will become even more important for institutions to work with proven, experienced partners like Jenzabar that can support their strategic initiatives in the long term."

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, commented, "Every Finalist nominee should be proud of the work they did over the past 18 months to be recognized by the judges. They should also be proud of how well they effectively communicated those achievements to the judges. We look forward to recognizing them all with Gold Stevie Award trophies and Silver and Bronze Stevie medals in Las Vegas on February 28."

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students' success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

