Jeremiah's Italian Ice Slides into 2021 with Continued Momentum

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice – the hottest brand in the frozen dessert category – is continuing its rapid growth. As 2021 kicks off, the brand is projected to open 35 new locations in states like Texas, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina, as well as open its first locations in Louisiana and Colorado. This is a 250% increase from the number of locations the brand opened in 2020, when it opened 10 new stores. Jeremiah's Italian Ice was listed on QSR Magazine's 2021 40/40 List as one America's hottest fast casual restaurant concepts. In 2020, the brand was listed by QSR as a concept to watch for its growth and mission to reawaken the frozen dessert industry.

"The resiliency of the Jeremiah's concept has been clear throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which has positioned us for even further growth in 2021," stated Nicole DiPietro, vice president of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "Our continued success has attracted a lot of new franchise partners, and we are eager to build on the momentum we built in 2020 and share our delicious Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream with new communities across the country."

In addition to its increased growth projections for 2021, Jeremiah's Italian Ice is announcing that it will be serving its famous Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream at eight different events at the Daytona International Speedway this coming year.

"We are always looking for new and exciting ways to enhance the fan experience at all the events we host here at World Center of Racing," said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. "We already know about the delicious treats at Jeremiah's Italian Ice because they have a location at One Daytona, across the street from the speedway. They are a great addition to the already incredible lineup of food offerings and we are excited about the partnership."

To continue its growth momentum despite a national pandemic, Jeremiah's quickly pivoted to a virtual Discovery Day format in just under two weeks early in the year. This quick adaptation allowed the brand to award 20 new units in March and April of 2020 at the pandemic's onset, as well as to surpass its number of units awarded in the previous year.

To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – an experienced team of franchise veterans who've led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth.

"Our ability to adapt our processes during COVID-19 has prepared us for further success in 2021," added Cameron Cummins, Co-Founder of Pivotal Growth Partners and Chief Development Officer for Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "Throughout 2020, the Jeremiah's Italian Ice model continued to prove why it is a frozen force to be reckoned with in the QSR space, and that has positioned us for additional growth and development."

Jeremiah's Italian Ice awarded a total of 101 units across 35 franchisee groups in 2020. Jeremiah's has been able to continue its rapid growth pace by signing 21 multi-unit agreements throughout 2020 – a trend the brand is projected to continue as it starts off 2021. In addition to the 101 units awarded to franchisees, Jeremiah's also awarded an additional 162 units among six area representative groups, which will help the brand expand its presence in states such as Louisiana, Georgia, and North Carolina, among others.

"2020 was a year of growth, introspection, and gratitude," stated CEO and Founder of Jeremiah's Italian Ice Jeremy Litwack. "It was a year of unprecedented growth for our brand, and a year that made my high school dream of sharing my passion for serving tasty frozen treats and flavorful guest experiences, come to life. I am incredibly proud of the Jeremiah's Frog Squad and am humbled to be part of a company that stays true to its mantra to Live Life to the Coolest."

