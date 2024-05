Jeremy Hunt and Mel Stride warn against benefits ‘lifestyle choice’

Ministers ramp up anti-welfare rhetoric a day after data showed increase in UK unemploymentUK politics live – latest updatesThe UK chancellor and the welfare secretary have suggested that too many people are claiming unemployment benefit as a lifestyle choice after a rise in joblessness.Jeremy Hunt and Mel Stride used a joint article in the Times to ramp up the government’s anti-welfare rhetoric in the run-up to the general election. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel