Jeremy Hunt may launch ‘British Isa’ investing in UK company shares

Chancellor hints at tax-free plan for budget as part of efforts to revive country's stock marketThe chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has hinted at plans to launch a tax-free "British Isa" investing in UK company shares at the spring budget, as part of efforts to revive the country's stock market.A British stock Isa would allow investors to buy a certain amount of UK company shares, without paying tax. Currently, the government charges a 0.5% tax, known as the share purchase stamp duty, for any shares bought in the UK.