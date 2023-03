Jeremy Hunt’s ‘stealth’ income tax rise: here’s how it will affect you

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Millions of Britons face paying basic or higher-rate tax for first time. We look at how much it will cost and what you can doThe government’s decision to freeze income tax thresholds means nearly 3 million low- and middle-income Britons will have to pay basic or higher-rate tax for the first time this year while existing taxpayers will also have to stump up more.There was no mention of this in Jeremy Hunt’s budget speech but that is because he had already said in November that personal tax thresholds are going to stay the same until 2028. Continue reading...