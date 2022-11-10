Jeremy L. Rainwater Appointed CEO Americas for TK Elevator

Rainwater will oversee business operations in North and South America and will be based in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremy L. Rainwater has been appointed CEO Americas for TK Elevator, one of the global market and innovation leaders in the elevator industry. He joins TK Elevator after serving as Chief Operating Officer at Johnson Controls International (JCI) Building Solutions North America, a $10 billion business with nearly 30,000 employees.

In his new role, Rainwater will be responsible for North and South America business operations. He will be based out of TK Elevator's North America Regional Business Support Center in Atlanta and will report to TK Elevator CEO Uday Yadav. He officially assumes the CEO Americas role Nov. 15.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeremy back to the elevator industry. He has a proven track record of success, building strong teams and driving transformation. His passion for the elevator industry, deep insight, strong drive for results and being a team player make him ideal to lead our operations in the Americas," said Yadav.

Rainwater began his elevator career at Schindler Elevator Corporation, working in various roles of increasing responsibility, including account, branch and district manager; vice president; area general manager; and senior vice president responsible for new installation, service, repair and modernization business in North America.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the global leadership team at TK Elevator. Creating sustainable, innovative solutions that improve the customer experience and journey has always driven me, and this same principle has driven TK Elevator to become one of the most respected elevator companies in the world," added Rainwater. "I am excited to return to an industry that is incredibly meaningful to me and join an organization that I have deeply respected for many years. I look forward to getting started."

Rainwater holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wis., and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University in New Jersey. He is also a graduate of Harvard University's Advanced Management Program.

